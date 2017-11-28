Piers Morgan has boldly declared he played a part in Meghan Markle getting together with Prince Harry. Following the news of the couple’s engagement on Monday, the ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter recalled the time he invited the American actress to his local pub after they became friends online.

On Tuesday’s ‘GMB’, he told his co-host Susanna Reid: “She sent me a message – ‘I’m in town, do you want to meet up?’ and I said ‘Sure, come to my local pub for a pint.’ “So Meghan comes along and there were about five locals – talk about eyes popping out of their heads, because she arrived with the shades, the look, the whole thing. “We sat there and she had dirty Martinis, the vodka version – I had a couple of pints of Harvey’s Real Ale. And for 90 minutes I had a chat with someone I just thought was this actress in a show that I loved, and we talked about the show and off we went and it was all fine.”

According to Piers, the 36-year-old ‘Suits’ star then headed off to a private members club after receiving a series of texts from a “mystery man”, admitting she was still getting to grips with the UK dating scene. Piers continued: “I put her in an Uber, off she goes, and when the story broke about two or three months later there was a nugget saying they first properly met at a members’ club in London either that night or the next day. “So it could well be I put Meghan Markle in an Uber to the arms of Prince Harry.” He then added: “I drove her to your arms your Highness – is it too much to ask?” Piers was referring to getting an invite to the couple’s wedding next year, which he tried to get himself on the guest list to in a not-so-subtle tweet sent after the news broke on Monday morning.

Unsurprisingly, his request was widely mocked on Twitter with many calling out his "desperation".