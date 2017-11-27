Prince Harry is set to marry Meghan Markle, after secretly getting engaged to the American actor earlier this month. The pair are set to tie the knot next Spring, and will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.

Sky News The couple appear outside Kensington Palace

Markle shows off her diamond engagement ring

The official date has not yet been announced but when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got engaged, it took a week before the date was revealed and then-prime minister David Cameron also said there would be a national holiday. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh “are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness”.

PA Wire/PA Images The couple attended the Wheelchair tennis at the 2017 Invictus Games as their first official engagement together

Her parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland said: “We are incredibly happy for Meghan and Harry. Our daughter has always been a kind and loving person. “To see her union with Harry, who shares the same qualities, is a source of great joy for us as parents. “We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together.” In a statement, Clarence House said: “His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle “The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course” Kensington Palace said the newly-engaged couple will be appearing for a photo call there later this afternoon.

The Prince of Wales is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/zdaHR4mcY6 — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 27, 2017

PA Wire/PA Images Markle watching the Invictus Games closing ceremony earlier this year

Speaking in Poundbury in Dorset, the Prince of Wales said he was “thrilled” and “very happy indeed” for the pair. There were rumours that 33-year-old Harry spoke to the Queen in the summer while at Balmoral to ask for the opportunity to introduce Markle. It was also reported that the couple took tea with the Queen at Buckingham Palace in October, which some suggested may have been used as an opportunity to ask for her blessing for an engagement. Markle has already met the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who are reportedly fans.

PA Wire/PA Images Town Crier Tony Appleton outside Green Park in central London near Buckingham Palace after it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

PA Wire/PA Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagment

PM - I would like to offer my very warmest congratulations to HRH Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon their engagement.



This is a time of huge celebration for two people in love. On behalf of myself, the Government and the country, I wish them great happiness for the future. — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) November 27, 2017

I’m absolutely delighted to hear the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now engaged. I wish them many years of love, happiness and fulfilment – and ask that God blesses them throughout their married life together. — Justin Welby ن (@JustinWelby) November 27, 2017

Westminster Abbey congratulates Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their engagement pic.twitter.com/KE4jOj3gbR — Westminster Abbey (@wabbey) November 27, 2017

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Wonderful news and I wish them a long and happy life together. — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) November 27, 2017

Even our robot overlords in BT Tower are happy pic.twitter.com/Bix582SfLG — Owen Bennett (@owenjbennett) November 27, 2017

Following the wedding, Markle will become an HRH (Her Royal Highness). The 36-year-old actor, who has been married once before, is best known for her role in television legal drama Suits. Markle spoke publicly for the first time about the relationship in September, when she told Vanity Fair: "We're two people who are really happy and in love. "We were very quietly dating for about six months before it became news, and I was working during that whole time, and the only thing that changed was people's perception." Harry first confirmed the two were dating in November 2016 when he delivered a statement regarding alleged press and paparazzi harassment and online abuse Markle was subjected to as a result of the relationship.

At the time, Harry was “worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her,” the statement said. After that public confirmation, the two attended weddings together and reportedly lived together in Canada, where Markle’s television show “Suits” is filmed, and have been able to maintain some level of privacy. Aside from her work as an actor, Markle is known for her activism and charitable work. She has served as an advocate for UN Women and an international ambassador for Global Vision, a relief, development and advocacy organisation that helps provide access to clean water in over 50 countries.

