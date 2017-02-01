All Sections
    01/02/2017 11:50 GMT | Updated 01/02/2017 13:55 GMT

    Piers Morgan Pretends To Storm Off Set During Awkward 'GMB' Brexit Clash

    Did they realise it was live TV?

    Piers Morgan jokingly stormed off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ today as two MPs clashed over Brexit.

    In scenes that will have been somewhat surprising to regular viewers, Morgan was left struggling to speak as the politicians came to blows.

    ITV
    Piers Morgan jokingly stormed off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ today

    Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Peter Kyle were debating the specifics of potential trade deals post-Brexit ahead of a crucial Commons vote this evening.

    ITV
    Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Peter Kyle clashed over Brexit

    “The EU is on [World Trade Organisation] tariffs,” Duncan Smith protested.

    “When we sell to France we are not,” Kyle said.

    But as the debate became heated, Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid jokingly walked off the set, leaving the two MPs to battle it out together.

    Watch the clip, above.

    ITV
    Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid were left twiddling their thumbs during the segment

    Morgan later joked: “Wow I thought I was noisy in the morning.”

    Reid said: “I’ve never heard you be so quiet in a debate.”

    It comes as MPs continue to debate legislation on the triggering of Article 50, with a key vote on the so-called Brexit Bill due at 7pm tonight.

