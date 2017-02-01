Piers Morgan jokingly stormed off the set of ‘Good Morning Britain’ today as two MPs clashed over Brexit.
In scenes that will have been somewhat surprising to regular viewers, Morgan was left struggling to speak as the politicians came to blows.
Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith and Labour MP Peter Kyle were debating the specifics of potential trade deals post-Brexit ahead of a crucial Commons vote this evening.
“The EU is on [World Trade Organisation] tariffs,” Duncan Smith protested.
“When we sell to France we are not,” Kyle said.
But as the debate became heated, Morgan and co-host Susanna Reid jokingly walked off the set, leaving the two MPs to battle it out together.
Watch the clip, above.
Morgan later joked: “Wow I thought I was noisy in the morning.”
Reid said: “I’ve never heard you be so quiet in a debate.”
It comes as MPs continue to debate legislation on the triggering of Article 50, with a key vote on the so-called Brexit Bill due at 7pm tonight.