Styled by the newly appointed editor-in-chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful , well-known faces take on individual characterised roles from the much-loved book by Lewis Carroll.

Photographed by Tim Walker, the calendar includes 17 black models and entertainers, all in elaborate costumes for an ‘Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland’ theme.

Pirelli’s calendar for 2018 features an all-black cast and it’s beyond powerful.

The celebrity line-up is impressive: model Adwoa Aboah as Tweedledee; musician Diddy and supermodel Naomi Campbell as Royal Beheaders; actress Lupita Nyongo as the Doormouse; actress Whoopi Goldberg as the Royal Duchess; Ru Paul as the Queen of Hearts; actor Djimon Hounsou as the King of Hearts; and actress Sasha Lane as the Mad March Hare.

The fashion world still has a long way to go in terms of promoting diversity within the industry, but this is a step forward.

Vogue’s Edward Enninful took to Instagram on Thursday 20 July to share snaps from behind-the-scenes.

“What an honour it was to work with so many icons of today,” he wrote.