'Grateful' Pit Bull Can't Stop Spooning The Woman Who Adopted Him

Today in absolutely adorable news, a pit bull is melting hearts everywhere after photos of him emerged spooning the woman who adopted him. Russ the four-year-old pit bull was living in an animal shelter in Philadelphia when volunteer dog-walker Kayla Filoon laid eyes on him. Filoon, 20, instantly knew she had to do something to save him from shelter life and within 24 hours, Russ was adopted. A photo of the dog hugging his new owner has since emerged online - and it’s seriously beautiful.

Filoon’s aunt shared a photo of Russ hugging his new owner on Facebook with the caption: “Talk about being grateful. There are just no words to truly describe the sweetness in this photo.” The touching image has since been shared more than 50,000 times. Filoon told The Dodo that Russ had arrived at the shelter in a bad way - he was very skinny and missing fur on his tail and ears. He also had kennel cough. That day, Filoon walked Russ and she couldn’t believe how well behaved he was. “He was sitting in the same position that he was before, just being quiet while the other dogs were barking and causing commotion,” she said. “He was really cuddly with me, even when we went into the yard. He seemed like such a sweet dog, and he didn’t bark at any of the other dogs.”

The next evening, Filoon adopted Russ and took him home, much to the surprise of her six other housemates. The 20-year-old said Russ was quick to settle in and, judging by the photos, he fell in love with his new owner, hard. One night, she was doing coursework when Russ jumped onto the sofa and started spooning her. “There was a whole other sofa open, and we had his bed on the floor, but he didn’t want to lie anywhere else. So he ends up positioning himself, and I look down, and I think, ‘Oh my gosh, look at him’,” she recalled. The dog loves to be close to his new owner, and will often put his head on her arm or his paw over her chest. Filoon added that her pooch is probably “one of the most grateful dogs she’s ever seen”.