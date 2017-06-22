When two great things come together they make: a pizza bath bomb.
A California-based bath bomb shop on Etsy, has created a bath bomb that looks (and smells) exactly like pizza.
Priced at £5.72, the hand-painted bath bomb was created by Bathesda Boutique.
Taking to Instagram, the creator shared an amazing demo of bath time in action.
And social media users can’t get enough.
“This is epic,” one commented.
“My prayers have been answered. My two favourite loves combined!,” another posted.
With one user making a very valid point:
“That’s awesome, but I’m not sure I’d want to smell like pizza,” they wrote.
Luckily, Bathesda Boutique offers an array of scents to pick from.
