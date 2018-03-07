A government taskforce set up to tackle rough sleeping did not meet for nearly four months, it has emerged. Chancellor Philip Hammond announced the creation of the new body, along with £28 million for three new schemes to support those living on the streets, in his autumn budget late last year. But Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told the Commons on Wednesday that he understood the group was yet to meet and that none of the new funding had been spent to date. He used Prime Minister’s Questions to ask Theresa May: “In November the chancellor announced a rough sleeping taskforce and £28 million for three pilot schemes to tackle homelessness. “I understand, four months on, that the taskforce has not yet met. Not a penny has been spent on that programme.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May said the government will eradicate rough sleeping by 2027

“There is a homelessness crisis in this country. Rough sleeping has doubled since 2010. Doesn’t the prime minister think it’s a little unambitious to say we are going to tackle rough sleeping by 2027?” May said the government planned to completely eradicate rough sleeping by that date and that the taskforce had in fact met that morning. She added: “But more importantly, this isn’t the only group of people we bring together to look at rough sleeping. “We have an expert advisory group that has been meeting over recent months and whose reports and whose information and whose expertise is being input into that taskforce.” Conservative backbencher Andrew Bridgen later claimed there were “no rough sleepers” in his North West Leicester constituency. “Over the last three years more than 2,000 new homes have been built, including a record 731 in the last 12 months,” he said. “My local authority are building new council houses for the first time in decades - all in contrast with just 227 houses completed in the year to 2010, the last time Labour were in government. “Will my Right Honourable Friend use North West Leicester as an example to other local authorities,show then our unemployment rate of 1% and fact that we have no rough sleepers?”

PA Archive/PA Images Rough sleeping has doubled since 2010