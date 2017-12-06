PMQs: Tory Brexiteers Ramp Up The Pressure On Theresa May

Brexiteer Tory MPs increased the pressure on Theresa May today to stick to her “red lines” ahead of crunch talks with Brussels.

In a show of strength from Brexit-backing Tories, three backbenchers urged May to cut ties with the EU so the UK could regain control of its trade and migrant policies.

The calls came a day after Brexit Secretary David Davis suggested some sectors of the economy could be given a special deal after the UK has left the EU in order to maintain a soft border in Northern Ireland.

Such an arrangement could see some regulatory alignment with the EU – meaning the UK would effectively still be bound by rules from Brussels.

In Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon, Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg urged Theresa May to stick to her guns as she tries to negotiate a breakthrough in the talks before next week’s EU summit.