Police Closing In On 'Armed And Dangerous' Oxford University Worker Accused Of Murder

Police believe they are closing in on an “armed and dangerous” Oxford University employee and bubonic plague expert suspected of stabbing a 26-year-old man to death.

Chicago Police urged Somerville College senior treasury assistant Andrew Warren, 56, and Northwestern University microbiology professor Wyndham Lathem, 42, to give themselves up, warning that their search is “intensifying”.

Officers said on Thursday that they believe they have an “idea of their whereabouts” after they fled Chicago where they are suspected of murdering former hair stylist Trenton Cornell-Duranleau in Lathem’s apartment, the Press Association reported.

“Our primary focus is to facilitate a safe surrender and we strongly encourage Professor Lathem and Mr Warren to do the right thing,” a force spokesman added.