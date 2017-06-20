If I’ve had postnatal depression before, will I definitely get it again?

The simple answer is no. Collins said there is a roughly one in two chance that you are likely to develop PND for a second time.

“But there is no hard and fast rule,” she said. “Even if you have had any mental health condition before, that’s not to say you will definitely experience it again.”

Dr Gangopadhyay said from his experience, PND is recurrent in about 25-50% of mums who have had it before.

However, this is a rough estimate, as he added: “Whether you’ll experience PND again depends on so many factors. For example, how severe the condition was, if the baby was not well or any other circumstances surrounding the birth.”

What should I do if I’m planning to fall pregnant again?

Dr Gangopadhyay said if women who have had PND are planning to have another child, they should take appropriate measures to reduce the risk of recurrence.

To do this, the first thing they should do is speak to their GP about planning to fall pregnant again.

“Your symptoms may be different the second time around,” he explained. “So it’s best to have medical advice as soon as possible.”

Explain to your GP what your symptoms were before, how you felt and what support you received at the time.

I’m still on medication for PND, should I stop taking it?

“When women are still on medication, they often worry about the harm to their baby,” explained Collins. “But more harm can be done by stopping medication.”

Dr Gangopadhyay said it is extremely important to consult your doctor before making any changes to your medication, even when you’re planning pregnancy.

“Women should let their GP or mental health team know they are planning to fall pregnant and review medications,” he said.

“The most important thing is that symptoms should be controlled and medication should only be stopped under supervision.

“Seven out of 10 mothers who stop their medication [while pregnant] have a recurrence of symptoms, which is why it’s advised not to stop taking it without medical advice.”