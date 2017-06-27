Numbers of poverty-stricken Brits soared by 700,000 in a year, as it’s revealed close to a third of the population risked serious hardship under the Conservative-led Coalition government, new figures have found.

Some 4.6 million people were classed as being trapped in a vicious cycle of ‘persistent’ poverty in 2015, compared with 3.9 million in 2014, the Office For National Statistics (ONS) said.

And between 2012 and 2015, roughly 30.2% of the population, or three in ten, were at risk of poverty for at least a year, close to a third of all people, despite a slight improvement on the previous year.

Carl Court via Getty Images Latest figures show 'persistent' poverty has increased over previous years

The figures underline fears about the effect of austerity on poverty levels, with then chancellor George Osborne repeatedly warned about the effect his policies might have.

Charity Oxfam said in a 2013 report that millions more would be subjected to relative low income if austerity were to continue.

Unicef warned the same year that children’s prospects would be damaged by austerity, and it cited Institute for Fiscal Studies research which predicted thousands more would be living in poverty by 2015.

The latest ONS data found the overall poverty rate in 2015 was 16.7% of the population, around 10.8 million, down slightly from 16.8% a year before.

The UK had the fifth lowest rate of ‘persistent’ poverty among EU members but the 13th highest overall poverty rate among the 28 states.

It used a poverty threshold in the UK of a disposable income of less than £12,567, 60% of the median.

And it revealed a shocking toll on mental health among those stuck in poverty.