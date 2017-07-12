Pregnancy After A Miscarriage: Mums Are Opening Up About Their Fears

Baby loss is a topic many people find difficult to talk about publicly, but Rauch is one of a growing number who are sharing their experiences and hopefully making the experience a less lonely one for others.

‘ The Big Bang Theory ’ actress, Melissa Rauch took her recent public pregnancy announcement as an opportunity to shed light on the fears faced by mums-to-be who have previously suffered a miscarriage .

Rauch said that the only way she could share her pregnancy news with the world would be to tell the whole story or risk feeling like a “complete fraud” because of her mixed feelings.

She wrote, in a blog for Glamour: “Melissa­ is expecting her first child. She is extremely overjoyed, but if she’s being honest, due to the fact that she had a miscarriage the last time she was pregnant, she’s pretty much terrified at the moment that it will happen again.

“It felt a bit disingenuous to not also share the struggle it took for me to get here.”

After the loss of her first child, Rauch said she was launched into a “primal depression” that lingered, because she had “no template” for processing what she was going through, much like many other women.

“You’re not necessarily going to a funeral or taking time off from work to mourn, but that doesn’t change the fact that something precious has been unexpectedly taken from your life,” she said.

She wanted to encourage other women to not hide their miscarriages and to raise awareness that she feels the term ‘miscarriage’ implies that women are to blame for the medical issue, and this should be addressed to help women in the future.

Rauch joins a growing number of women sharing their feelings about getting pregnant after losing a baby.