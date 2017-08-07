Danielle Lloyd’s fans are assuming she’s ready to give birth any day now after seeing the latest photo of her baby bump.

The 33-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child, posted a photo of herself wearing pyjamas and baring her baby bump, while cuddling her niece.

“Just me, Arabella and bump,” she captioned the shot on Sunday 6 August.

Commenting on the photo, a fan wrote: “Wow, big bump - you must be ready to pop.”