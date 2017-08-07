Danielle Lloyd’s fans are assuming she’s ready to give birth any day now after seeing the latest photo of her baby bump.
The 33-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child, posted a photo of herself wearing pyjamas and baring her baby bump, while cuddling her niece.
“Just me, Arabella and bump,” she captioned the shot on Sunday 6 August.
Commenting on the photo, a fan wrote: “Wow, big bump - you must be ready to pop.”
Another wrote: “She must be due any day now - lovely big round bump, very excited for you Danielle.”
A mum also wrote: “Ooh that bump tells us you’re going to be giving birth very soon.”
Lloyd is already mum to Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, two, with her former partner Jamie O’Hara. This will be her first child with her fiancé Michael O’Neill.
Lloyd has opened up about her fourth pregnancy, revealing that she has been told the baby is currently breech.
“I’m really worried about that because I’ve already got three boys to look after, and then with a new baby, if you have a c-section you can’t really stand or walk,” she told OK! magazine.
“How am I going to do the school run? It’s not a vanity thing. I like to be back on my feet straight away.”
She is expected to give birth to her fourth child at the end of August.