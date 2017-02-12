West Wing actor Richard Schiff has been hailed as an honorary Scotsman after using his celebrity status to get the hashtag #PresidentBawbag trending on Twitter across the world.

Schiff, who played gruff but kind-hearted speech writer Toby Ziegler in the much-loved US show, was delighted to happen across the word ‘bawbag’ on social media.

Scottish slang for ‘scrotum’ or ‘ballbag’, used specifically as an insult, ‘bawbag’ has been applied to Donald Trump during protests across Scotland in recent weeks following his Muslim travel ban.