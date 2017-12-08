All Sections
    Primark x Alice Liveing Collaboration To Launch On Boxing Day

    Affordable gym kit? Yes please.

    08/12/2017 16:16 GMT

    Primark has collaborated with fitness expert, Sunday Times best selling author and “Fitspo” Instagram sensation Alice Liveing. 

    Primark

    Liveing is known for her accessible fitness routines and she has now created her own line of affordable sportswear.

    Primark
    Primark

    The cheap and cheerful retailer has come together with the fitness blogger to create an inexpensive 42 piece set.  

    The Primark x Alice Liveing collaboration is inspired by Liveing’s ethos to democratise fitness and healthy living and will be released on 26th December, ready for your post-Christmas routines. 

    Primark

    The collection ranges in price from £3.50 to £16. 

    Primark

    Here are a few of our favourite picks: 

    • Primark
    • Primark
    • Primark
    • Primark
    • Primark
    • Primark

