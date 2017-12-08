Primark x Alice Liveing Collaboration To Launch On Boxing Day

Primark has collaborated with fitness expert, Sunday Times best selling author and “Fitspo” Instagram sensation Alice Liveing.

Liveing is known for her accessible fitness routines and she has now created her own line of affordable sportswear .

The cheap and cheerful retailer has come together with the fitness blogger to create an inexpensive 42 piece set.

The Primark x Alice Liveing collaboration is inspired by Liveing’s ethos to democratise fitness and healthy living and will be released on 26th December, ready for your post-Christmas routines.