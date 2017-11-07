Prince William Warns Children Are Being 'Tested More Than Ever'

Prince William has spoken out about the importance of combatting the amount of pressure children are put under, stating that a large contributor is social media.

The Duke of Cambridge spoke of the importance of role-modelling and nurturing a child's self-esteem, at an event celebrating the partnership between his charity Skillforce and The Children's Trust on 6 November.

“The pressure on young people these days is considerable - almost certainly more than even for my generation not so long ago,” he said.