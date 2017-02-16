After last year’s devastating Prosecco shortage, we have all been longing for some good news about our favourite fizzy beverage for 2017.

And praise to the alcohol gods, as Asda has now launched its own alternative to Prosecco, in light of the nation’s favourite bubbly facing price hikes.

‘Progrigio’ – a mix of Prosecco and Pinot Grigio – is now available to buy in the supermarket for only £5 and apparently “tastes just like Prosecco but at a lower price point”.