After last year’s devastating Prosecco shortage, we have all been longing for some good news about our favourite fizzy beverage for 2017.
And praise to the alcohol gods, as Asda has now launched its own alternative to Prosecco, in light of the nation’s favourite bubbly facing price hikes.
‘Progrigio’ – a mix of Prosecco and Pinot Grigio – is now available to buy in the supermarket for only £5 and apparently “tastes just like Prosecco but at a lower price point”.
The wine (read: fake Prosecco) has been made by blending the Prosecco glera grape with Pinot Grigio, giving it an ABV of 11%.
“Crisp, fresh and delicately floral, the fruity aromas of Progrigio are balanced by its dry profile that offers a hint of sweetness at the finish,” reads the description.
“Designed to be served in a flute glass, the versatility of Progrigio also means it’s suitable as the base to a sparkling cocktail.”
Progrigio’s creation comes following warnings that Prosecco prices could soon rise by 9% - roughly 59p per bottle.
The UK Wine and Spirit Trade Association made the predictions due to a weaker pound, higher inflation and potential alcohol duty increases.
Thanks to the popularity of Prosecco, the sparkling wine sector in the UK is now worth over £604.4m.
But as global demand increases, Brits will inevitably feel the impact of rising costs from suppliers.
Ed Betts, Asda’s wine buying manager, said: “We always strive to keep prices as low as possible without compromising on quality and we believe Progrigio is the ideal affordable sparkling wine alternative.
“We want to protect the demand for sparkling wine by offering customers more choice, and by moving slightly away from the Prosecco region we have discovered a great example of quality fizz at an everyday price.”