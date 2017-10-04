Prue Leith is proving to be the style queen we’d not anticipated on The Great British Bake Off.

Not only is her judging capability un-questionable, but her personal style choices are LIT.

Always colourful, but never garish, Leith’s tunics, blazers and stripy tees are never without a cheerful note.

Her lively ensembles are as evocative of the upcoming spring and summer seasons as any show at the latest London Fashion Week.