    04/10/2017 14:14 BST | Updated 04/10/2017 16:56 BST

    Prue Leith's Great British Bake Off Fashion Is So On Point She Is Our Unexpected Style Queen Of 2017

    Great British Style Queen

    Prue Leith is proving to be the style queen we’d not anticipated on The Great British Bake Off

    Not only is her judging capability un-questionable, but her personal style choices are LIT. 

    Always colourful, but never garish, Leith’s tunics, blazers and stripy tees are never without a cheerful note. 

    Her lively ensembles are as evocative of the upcoming spring and summer seasons as any show at the latest London Fashion Week

    Channel 4
    GBBO: Cake Week.
    Channel 4
    GBBO: Biscuit Week.

    Check her out, unintentionally clash-twinning with awesome-shirt-connoisseur Noel Fielding.

    Channel 4
    GBBO: Biscuit Week.

    Evidently, Leith is also big into detailing. 

    From smart specs in block colours to unusual necklaces that discretely offset her tops and jackets. 

    Youtube/Chanel 4
    GBBO: Bread Week.
    Channel 4
    GBBO: Caramel Week.

    Stealthy slaying on the fashion front is clearly second nature to Leith. 

    Channel 4
    GBBO: Caramel Week.
    Channel 4
    GBBO: Cake Week.

    And she has the personality to match.

    Youtube/Chanel 4
    GBBO: Cake Week.

    It just goes to show that you don’t have to be a 16-year-old Instagram star to be a trend-setter. JS. 

    And while Leith’s turn on GBBO has brought her impeccable style to our attention, she’s actually been at it a while.

    Check out homegirls’ ’grams: 

    A post shared by Prue Leith (@prueleith) on

    A post shared by Prue Leith (@prueleith) on

    A post shared by Prue Leith (@prueleith) on

    Conversations