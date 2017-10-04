Prue Leith is proving to be the style queen we’d not anticipated on The Great British Bake Off.
Not only is her judging capability un-questionable, but her personal style choices are LIT.
Always colourful, but never garish, Leith’s tunics, blazers and stripy tees are never without a cheerful note.
Her lively ensembles are as evocative of the upcoming spring and summer seasons as any show at the latest London Fashion Week.
Check her out, unintentionally clash-twinning with awesome-shirt-connoisseur Noel Fielding.
Evidently, Leith is also big into detailing.
From smart specs in block colours to unusual necklaces that discretely offset her tops and jackets.
Stealthy slaying on the fashion front is clearly second nature to Leith.
And she has the personality to match.
It just goes to show that you don’t have to be a 16-year-old Instagram star to be a trend-setter. JS.
And while Leith’s turn on GBBO has brought her impeccable style to our attention, she’s actually been at it a while.
Check out homegirls’ ’grams: