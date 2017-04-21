Rainbow Buzzcuts Are The Cool AF New Instagram Trend

Kristen Stewart has helped bring buzzcuts back to the fore of fashion but to be truly on point you need to step the look up another level in the form of rainbow colours with topiary-style carvings.
Hairstylist and artist, Janine Ker, brought us the hair stencil trend back in 2016 and this year she’s left us in awe with her rainbow buzzcuts.
From bright purple and bold orange to hot pink, her designs are for those who like statement-making styles and clashing colours.
She shared the snap below of one of her favourite pieces to date on Instagram.
And her feed is a treasure trove of bold and beautiful inspiration:
We reckon a lot of festival-goers will be trying out this trend as they grace the grass this summer.
H/T: Elle.
