Would you believe us if we told you that your current outfit may contain trees from the rainforest? Maybe the Amazon.

Possibly from one of Indonesia’s rainforests.

That’s right. The aged trees that make up part of the ‘world’s lungs’ and provide a habitat to millions of species are being chopped down to make clothing.

But now the concept of rainforest-free clothing has entered the fashion vernacular and brands are getting on board with this sustainable fashion trend.

As companies start to make real adjustments to their manufacturing processes, we’ve delved a bit deeper into everything you need to know about rainforest-free clothing.