    03/04/2017 11:00 BST | Updated 03/04/2017 11:09 BST

    This Swimwear Line Celebrates Real Women With A No-Photoshop Social Media Campaign

    Every body is a beach body👙💕🙌👏👑

    Since the dawn of time (alright, the invention of swimwear), most brands have used pictures of women with Amazonian bodies to sell the dream of beach bodies. So no wonder most of us feel paranoid wearing a two-piece if we feel we look anything less than perfect.

    Thankfully, that is changing, especially with brands like American Eagle’s intimates brand Aerie, who are yet again promoting body positivity with the launch of their latest swimwear line, Happy Swim.

    The brand is asking real women to take part in their Love The Swim You’re In campaign for a second year in a row. 

    Shunning the use of Photoshop, women are taking to Instagram to share a snap of themselves wearing a piece from the range with the hashtag #AerieREAL.  

    the only better feelings than love and positivity are self-love and body positivity! this unretouched photo in the cutest @aerie bikini is my declaration that the most beautiful you is the real you. 👙 society has us so programmed that women are only as good as their flat stomachs, perky boobs, and slender thighs. not true! every curve, roll, and dimple you own is what makes you a real, beautiful woman. and there is nothing more powerful than that. ❤️ tonight on the blog i’m sharing my one big secret to feeling confident in a bikini! it may seem simple, but it’s one that many women have difficulty putting into action. click the link in my bio to read my big secret! #AerieREAL #AeriePartner // shop my exact @aerie two piece {on sale!!!} here: http://liketk.it/2qUdh #liketkit @liketoknow.it #ltkswim #ltksalealert

    A post shared by sarah tripp | san francisco (@sassyredlipstick) on

    And it gets better. 

    Every photo tagged with the hashtag earns a $1 (80p) donation to National Eating Disorders Association. 

    By now brands know that one size does not fit all. With our lumps and bumps, us ladies come in all different shapes and sizes. By highlighting unrealistic advertising images, the status quo can change. 

    So many incredible women have already shared their swimwear snaps on Instagram, and we’re loving this celebration of the female form:

    😎

    A post shared by Marla Figueroa🌺 (@danira) on

    Check out this lil @aerie babe! . . . #hair #makeup #aeriereal #aerie #everybodyisbeautiful

    A post shared by Dominique Farina (@domaneek_makeup) on

    Posting an unretouched swimsuit pic with #aeriereal so @Aerie will donate $1 to @neda! Do it. #tbt

    A post shared by Vivien (@vivienelle) on

    Beachaholic 🌴🌊 #bodypositive

    A post shared by MaKayla (@makaylaklora) on

    Just a reminder (to myself) that I left beautiful weather year around for snow in April. #aeriereal

    A post shared by Azul (@ademendieta) on

    Conversations