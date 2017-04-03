Since the dawn of time (alright, the invention of swimwear), most brands have used pictures of women with Amazonian bodies to sell the dream of beach bodies. So no wonder most of us feel paranoid wearing a two-piece if we feel we look anything less than perfect.

Thankfully, that is changing, especially with brands like American Eagle’s intimates brand Aerie, who are yet again promoting body positivity with the launch of their latest swimwear line, Happy Swim.

The brand is asking real women to take part in their Love The Swim You’re In campaign for a second year in a row.

Shunning the use of Photoshop, women are taking to Instagram to share a snap of themselves wearing a piece from the range with the hashtag #AerieREAL.