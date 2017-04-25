8 Perfectly Valid Reasons To Eat More Cheese

Cheese is utterly delicious, but sadly it’s got a bad rap.

According to the British Heart Foundation, there are concerns that eating too much of it could lead to high cholesterol and high blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.

But that’s not to say we should all be dropping our packets of cheddar and running for the hills. It’s simply a case of eating it in moderation.

Without further ado, here are eight perfectly Gouda reasons to stay true to the creamy stuff.