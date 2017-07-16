Labour MP Sounds Very Tory On Brexit After 'Parroting' Boris Johnson

. @RLong_Bailey says Labour want to retain benefits of single market and customs union. "We want to have our cake and eat it" #bbcsp pic.twitter.com/wWNn00mIYa

Commentators have pointed to a senior Labour politician adopting the same language as the Conservative Party on Brexit as both parties battle for the eurosceptic vote.

Labour’s Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey appeared on the BBC’s Sunday Politics programme and stated that Labour’s aim in the Brexit negotiations is to “have our cake and eat it” - but that “Brexit means Brexit” as leaving the European Union’s single market looked most likely.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson famously said the Government’s Brexit position is “have our cake and eat it”, and Theresa May prompted ridicule when she first uttered the phrase “Brexit means Brexit”.

While Long-Bailey was unable to clear up the confusion over Labour’s stance on membership of the EU single market and customs union, the Liberal Democrats argued it showed Labour’s Brexit position is “so indistinguishable from the Conservatives that they have started parroting Boris Johnson”.

Others were quick to point to the similarities.