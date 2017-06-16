All Sections
    16/06/2017 16:02 BST | Updated 19/06/2017 12:45 BST

    Regent Street: A Free Personal Shopping Service Has Launched Just In Time For Summer

    You can get advice from Rita Ora's best friend and stylist, Kyle De'Volle.

    A complimentary personal shopping experience has launched on Regent Street in London and you could get the assistance of none other than a fashion editor or Rita Ora’s stylist. 

    The campaign - which features all of the fashion stores located on the well-known street - will offer trend advice and styling tips for all. 

    The ‘Regent Street Stylists’ will be on hand for a limited time only - launching on 26 June and running until 31 August. 

    Regent Street
    Stylist magazine's Fashion Editor, Lucy Reber

    From summer dressing to holiday wardrobes, stylists will piece together outfits from both men’s and womenswear.

    Kyle de volle, a friend and stylist to singer Rita Ora will be offering advice - along with Stylist’s former fashion editor Lucy Reber

    A post shared by Kyle De'Volle (@kyledevolle) on

    Grooming experts - from DryBy and Kiehl’s to Space NK - will also offer advice about the ideal makeup or hairstyle to compliment your new ensemble.

    With each appointment lasting two hours - beginning with a 30-minute one-to-one consultation, followed by an hour and a half shopping with the stylist - if offers an easy option to avoid holiday panic packing. 

    Regent Street
    Stylist Koulla Sergi and Lucy Reber. 

    Available to book now online - new appointments will be released at the start of each month on a first-come-first-served basis.

