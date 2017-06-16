A complimentary personal shopping experience has launched on Regent Street in London and you could get the assistance of none other than a fashion editor or Rita Ora’s stylist.

The campaign - which features all of the fashion stores located on the well-known street - will offer trend advice and styling tips for all.

The ‘Regent Street Stylists’ will be on hand for a limited time only - launching on 26 June and running until 31 August.