A complimentary personal shopping experience has launched on Regent Street in London and you could get the assistance of none other than a fashion editor or Rita Ora’s stylist.
The campaign - which features all of the fashion stores located on the well-known street - will offer trend advice and styling tips for all.
The ‘Regent Street Stylists’ will be on hand for a limited time only - launching on 26 June and running until 31 August.
From summer dressing to holiday wardrobes, stylists will piece together outfits from both men’s and womenswear.
Kyle de volle, a friend and stylist to singer Rita Ora will be offering advice - along with Stylist’s former fashion editor Lucy Reber.
Grooming experts - from DryBy and Kiehl’s to Space NK - will also offer advice about the ideal makeup or hairstyle to compliment your new ensemble.
With each appointment lasting two hours - beginning with a 30-minute one-to-one consultation, followed by an hour and a half shopping with the stylist - if offers an easy option to avoid holiday panic packing.
Available to book now online - new appointments will be released at the start of each month on a first-come-first-served basis.