Cat Brothers Separated At Rescue Shelter Reunited After Owners Match On Tinder

Tabby cats Ozzy and Butter were fortunate enough to be adopted when they were staying at their local animal rescue shelter.

The problem was, the brothers were adopted by different people, meaning they would probably never see each other again.

But eight months ago, their new owners matched on Tinder and fell head over heels for one another.

Now Cathleen Cavin and Brian Herrera, who are both single parents, are planning to move in together, meaning the cats and their children will soon become one big, happy family.