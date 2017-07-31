Researchers Have Shown How Simple It Is To Steal Your Secret Browsing Habits

A pair of German researchers have revealed just how easy it is to expose an individual’s online browsing habits, and trace it back to your personal computer.

Svea Eckert and Andreas Dewes made it their mission to show just how easy it is to access this sensitive information, and claim to have uncovered porn preferences of a high profile judge, details of a cyber-crime investigation, and a politician’s drug use, in the process.

As well as the data for three million German citizens, that allowed them to trace the ‘breadcrumb’ trail left across the web, according to the BBC.