Fan Shares 'Rihanna's Response' To Question About Lack Of Transgender Models In Fenty Beauty Ads

Fenty Beauty has inclusivity in its DNA, as Rihanna made a point of ensuring all products are made to suit a wide variety of skin tones.

However, a fan pointed out that the singer and business woman should make a conscious effort to invite transgender models to the next casting call.

Twitter user and graphic designer @lbertootero sent Rihanna a DM asking her to invite transgender models to her next shoot and then shared a screenshot of the message she reportedly sent in reply, which explained she wouldn’t do a specific casting call for transgender models.

“I don’t think it’s fair that a trans woman, or man, be used as a convenient marketing tool,” the reply read.

“Too often I see companies doing this to trans and black women alike, There’s always just that one spot in the campaign for the token “we look mad diverse” girl/guy. It’s sad!”