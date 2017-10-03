River Island has released a collection of T-shirts that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also inspiring.
The high-street brand has partnered up with a digital charity called The Mix, an organisation that lends support to under 25s, to create a range of unisex slogan tees with a difference.
The range focuses on mental health and features quotations about emotions from young people.
The charity provides information on absolutely anything that may be of concern to young people, from homelessness to break-ups, to drugs.
Zoe Bailie, director of brand at The Mix said she was “delighted that River Island has joined our conversation about mental health”.
“We are proud to be able to support The Mix in their mission to empower young people with the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to face the challenges of twenty first century living,” said Josie Cartridge, customer director at River Island.
“Given the synergy between our respective demographics, we felt that this charity would truly resonate with our customer.
“We have the opportunity to take advantage of our global brand platform to raise awareness and funds for a worthy cause and hopefully make a little difference to this generation and the next.”
The collection of five limited edition T-shirts were co-designed by The Mix and River Island and 30% of the proceeds raised from the sale of the £18 tops will go to the charity.
You can get your hands on this worthy range for yourself or someone you love via riverisland.com.
Or for more information on the support provided by The Mix visit their website or call: 0808 808 4994.