Robbie Williams Reveals He Eats During His Sleep Due To Rare Disorder

Robbie Williams has revealed he suffers from a disorder that makes him eat during his sleep, making him gain weight in the process.

“I’m doing this weird thing, it’s very weird and it’s been over a year now, where I night-eat,” the singer said on his new vlog, Vloggie.

“I am absolutely asleep and I get up and I go and eat. I don’t do it on purpose, I’m not aware I’m doing it, but it happens.

“And apparently in my sleep I don’t want kale. I want sugar - and loads of it.

“It’s been super weird, as you can imagine, so that leaves me not a lot of room for [eating] bad stuff during the day because bad stuff happens while I’m asleep.”

According to Dr Clare Morrison, GP at online doctor and pharmacy MedExpress, the condition Williams is describing is called nocturnal sleep-related eating disorder – or NS-RED - but what is the condition and can it be cured?