The four-year-old who famously crashed her dad’s BBC interview has stolen the limelight from her parents yet again.

Marion Kelly got dressed up for her first ever press conference, where her dad, Robert Kelly, discussed the hilarious episode that got worldwide attention.

“We love our children very much and are happy that our family blooper, our family error, there on television brought so much laughter to so many people,” Kelly said during the conference on Wednesday 15 March.

But naturally, people’s attention was drawn to Marion, who was sucking her lollipop and taking events in her stride.