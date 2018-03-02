Robert Peston Drops Huge Clanger During Theresa May Brexit Questions

Robert Peston was left seriously red-faced on Friday as he posed a question to Prime Minister Theresa May during her historic “Road to Brexit” speech.

Peston, who moved from the BBC to ITV in 2015 to become political editor, was granted the question after May’s flagship address at London’s Mansion House.

But as he rose to identify himself, the veteran journalist dropped a huge clanger.

Watch the clip, above.

One of Peston’s former colleagues was very understanding.