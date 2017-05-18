A number of potential offenders linked to the Rochdale child abuse scandal are still at large, a former detective who played a key role in bringing some of the men to court has claimed. Detective Constable Maggie Oliver persuaded young girls who were being sexually abused in the town to speak to police leading to nine gang members being jailed in 2012. Speaking to the Mirror, the former officer said girls would still be susceptible to abuse in Rochdale as offenders are still walking the streets. The scandal has been adapted into TV drama Three Girls, with Oliver saying she hoped the programme would encourage anyone who has been abused to tell their story to police.

BBC A still from Three Girls, BBC One's dramatisation of the Rochdale scandal

She told the newspaper: “Abuse will still be happening because offenders are still walking the streets. “Many of them were not even recorded on crime reports even though children named them.” One woman who had complained to police about an offender found herself standing in a queue next to him, the former Greater Manchester Police officer said. She added: “In my opinion a child abuser is always a child abuser. That man is still out there walking the streets of Rochdale. “There were nine men convicted. But the girls told me of many more men.” Greater Manchester Police said they have made “huge progress” in tackling child sexual exploitation and there has been a “significant” increase in the number of child sexual exploitation cases being reported due to increasing public awareness and police officer understanding.

Supplied The men were convicted of offences that happened in and around Rochdale in 2008 and 2009

Nine men were convicted in the first tranche of prosecutions in 2012, with ringleader Shabir Ahmed, then 59, jailed for 19 years for a string of offences including rape and trafficking for sexual exploitation. The case at Liverpool Crown Court heard five girls - aged between 13 and 15 - were given alcohol, food and money in return for sex but there were times when violence was used. Police said at the time the victims were from “chaotic”, “council estate” backgrounds and as many as 50 girls could have been victims of the gang. The men all received jail sentences from a judge who said they treated their victims “as though they were worthless and beyond any respect”. Following the trial the police, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and the local council in Rochdale came in for heavy criticism when details emerged of how the inquiry had been botched. A chance to stop the gang was missed in 2008 and both the police and the CPS were forced to apologise for their failings while Rochdale Council said it “deeply regretted” the missed opportunities. The first victim, who was 15 when the abuse began, told the police what had been happening in August 2008, but her complaint was not taken seriously and she continued to be abused by the gang until December 2008 when she fell pregnant and moved away.