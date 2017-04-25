All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    25/04/2017 14:45 BST

    Romeo Beckham Looks Just Like His Mum Victoria Beckham In Instagram Photo With His Godson

    'You look just like Victoria!'

    Romeo Beckham has posted an adorable Instagram snap of him and his new godson.

    The 14-year-old was holding baby Otis, the son of Victoria Beckham’s brother, Christian Adams, in his arms. 

    “My godson Otis what a beautiful christening,” he wrote on Instagram on Monday 24 April alongside the snap.

    My godson Otis what a beautiful christening ❤️

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Fans commenting on the photo couldn’t get over how much Romeo looked like his mum

    “Oh wow how much do you look like your mum?” one person wrote.

    Another commented: “Wow Romeo is the image of his mother. This photo is very cute.”

    “Just like Victoria,” another fan wrote. “A very sweet picture.”

    Romeo Beckham only joined Instagram earlier this year in March and kicked off his social media stardom with a photo of him and his older brother, Brooklyn. 

    Happy birthday to my bro @brooklynbeckham love u lots ❤❤

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Romeo isn’t one to shy away from sharing how much he loves his family as he often posts snaps of himself and his siblings (Brooklyn, 18, Cruz, 12, and Harper, five) as well as his celebrity parents.

    We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: #FamilyGoals.

    So close❤ love Harper x

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Boys night out 👌 @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Love u @davidbeckham

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Hanging out in the country @victoriabeckham @brooklynbeckham @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    Happy Mother's Day mum xx I can't ask for a cooler,nicer and joyful mum. love u lots and lots have a great day ❤❤

    A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Victoria Beckham's Best Looks From The '90s And Early '00s
    MORE:parentsFamilycelebrity parentsfamily timeVictoria Beckham david beckhamromeo beckham

    Conversations