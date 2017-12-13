This is the awkward moment a spokesman for controversial American politician Roy Moore, who last night lost his bid for the US Senate, sat in silence on live TV after being schooled on the Constitution by a CNN host. As Alabama went to vote for their next US Senator on Tuesday, Moore’s spokesman Ted Crockett went on television to defend the Republican candidate’s various extremist statements.

Roy Moore campaign spokesman says Muslims shouldn't be in US Congress because they have to swear on the Bible. @jaketapper lets him know that's not the case https://t.co/2lQPwuRXrC December 12, 2017

After calling homosexuality “a sin” in “both the Old and New Testament”, Crockett tried to explain Moore’s view about Muslims who seek election. “You have to swear on the Bible to be an elected official in the United States of America!” he said to CNN’s Jake Tapper. “A Muslim cannot do that ethically.” The first Muslim elected to Congress in 2007, however, was sworn in on the Quran that belonged to American founding father Thomas Jefferson.

Bloomberg via Getty Images Controversial Roy Moore, who has made extreme statements and was dogged by accusations of child molestation, failed to win the Alabama senate race

Tapper pulled an incredulous face and said: “You don’t have to swear on a Christian Bible, you can swear on anything really.” “Oh no,” said Crockett with certainty. “I swore on the Bible.” He added: “I’ve done it three times.” “I’m sure you have,” said Tapper with equal certainty. “I’m sure you’ve picked a Bible but the law is not that you have to pick a Christian Bible. That is now the law.”