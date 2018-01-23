Rupert Murdoch’s planned takeover of Sky would give the media mogul’s family “too much influence over public opinion and the public agenda”, according to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA).

The CMA provisionally found that 21st Century Fox’s current £11.7 billion Sky bid is not in the public interest on the grounds of media plurality, with the deal giving the Murdochs too much control over UK news providers.

However, it did not discover any issues with the company’s commitment to meeting UK broadcasting standards.

News outlets controlled by the Murdoch Family Trust (MFT) are already watched, read or heard by nearly a third of the UK population.

That is significantly greater than all other news providers, apart from the BBC and ITV.

Other news outlets would not be sufficient to “moderate or mitigate” the influence of MFT if the deal went ahead, the CMA reported.

Walt Disney has agreed a £39 billion deal to buy Fox’s entertainment assets, so may end up owning Sky.