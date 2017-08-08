Ruth Davidson has challenged Theresa May’s pledge to keep immigration below 100,000 and include international students in that number.

The Scottish Conservative leader today argued immigration had made the UK “better” and warned the party would fail to connect with younger voters if it was seen to be anti-migrant.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph, Davidson said: “The British government has failed to hit its self-imposed ‘tens of thousands’ target in any year.

“Brexit is a big reset button and should – in theory – make that much easier to do so. But we have to ask whether the target continues to be the right one?”

She added: “According to the pollster ComRes, only 24 per cent of British adults think international students are immigrants.

“More than 90 per cent say international students should be able to work in the UK for a period of time after they have completed their study.

“So let’s start there. If people don’t think that students should be included in the net migration numbers, let’s take them out and have a clearer picture of where we are.

“As Conservatives, we have to also acknowledge that many of those voting groups we need to reconnect with – younger voters, those in urban areas – are more likely to be either immigrants themselves or have a number of non-British nationals within their family or social groups.”

May’s general election manifesto committed her to reducing annual immigration to below 100,000 people per year.

During the election campaign, George Osborne claimed “none” of May’s senior ministers supported the immigration target.