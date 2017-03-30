Ryanair has warned Brexit could ground flights between the UK and Europe - but for now there is some good news for travel fans. Now that the UK is set to leave Europe’s “Open Skies” system, the budget airline warned on Thursday that the government will need to negotiate a bilateral agreement with the European Union to allow flights to and from Europe to continue. Otherwise, it will have to revert to historic World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules, which do not cover aviation - something, Ryanair says could mean no flights are able to take off to Europe for a period of time.

KavalenkavaVolha via Getty Images Ryanair has warned that flights between the UK and Europe could be grounded

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “Some 9 months on from the Brexit referendum, we are no closer to knowing what effect it will have on aviation. It’s become worrying that the UK government seems to have no plan B to maintain Britain’s liberalised air links with Europe, in the absence of remaining in the ‘Open Skies’ regime. “With Britain planning to leave the EU and its Open Skies agreement, there is a distinct possibility that there may be no flights between the UK and Europe for a period of time after March 2019.” Jacobs said “the best we can hope for” is a new bilateral agreement between the UK and EU, but the airline worries that such an agreement might not be able to be reached in time for airlines summer 2019 schedules due out in mid-2018. He said: “Ryanair, like all airlines, plans its flights 12 months in advance, so there are just 12 months to go until we finalise our summer 2019 schedule, which could see deep cuts to our flights both to, from and within the UK from March 2019 onwards.

POOL New / Reuters Britain's permanent representative to the European Union Tim Barrow is pictured delivering the Brexit letter to EU Council President Donald Tusk on Wednesday