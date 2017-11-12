Sadiq Khan Willing To Meet Donald Trump Despite Twitter 'Fisticuffs'

Sadiq Khan says he is willing to meet Donald Trump when the US president visits the UK, despite the rocky relationship the pair have so far fostered on social media.

The London mayor added he would be happy to show Trump parts of the capital where people of different faiths and none “respect, celebrate and embrace” each other.

He also described himself as a “reluctant participant” in Twitter “fisticuffs” with Trump, which included the pair clashing over the response to the London Bridge terror attack, reports the Press Association.