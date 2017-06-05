LATEST: White House Tries To Justify Trump’s Sadiq Khan Tweets With Astounding Fudging Of Reality
US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Sadiq Khan today - by describing the London mayor as “pathetic” just days after terror struck the capital.
In a statement made on Twitter, Trump said on Monday: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”
[LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]
It came after Khan fired back on Sunday by claiming was “too busy to respond” to a tweet in which Trump manipulated the mayor’s statement in the wake of the deadly attack on London Bridge and Borough Market.
It was a retort the mayor repeated at a vigil for victims of the attack in London Monday night:
Khan, the first elected Muslim mayor of a European city, said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in the capital over the coming days.
But Trump twisted his words to reference the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists.
Yet Khan actually said:
Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be. I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be.
At Monday’s White House press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, repeatedly denied that Trump was “picking a fight” and was merely trying to draw attention to the threat posed by terrorists.
But Londoners were quick to tweet their anger at Trump’s latest misjudged missive.
While Trump’s American opponents were quick to vent their frustration.
A spokesperson for the Mayor’s office said of Trump’s latest tweet: “Nothing has changed since yesterday.
“The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe.”
The Mayor’s office said on Sunday:
“The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city.
“He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police - including armed officers - on the streets.”
It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday refused to criticise Trump over his attacks on Khan.
Pressed by reporters, May said on Monday that Khan “is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else.”
Her reluctance to criticise Trump was seized upon by Labour supporters.
Trump’s feud with Khan has led many to question whether the President’s full state visit to the country - and the capital - should go ahead later this year.
Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Tim Farron said: “Trump is an embarrassment to America.
“Sadiq Khan has shown dignity and leadership.
“Theresa May absolutely must withdraw the state visit. This is a man insulting our national values at a time of introspection and mourning.”
Yet despite taking exception to Khan, Trump had tweeted to pledge support for London and the UK as the attack on revellers in London unfolded on Saturday.
Seven people were killed and 48 injured when three attackers ran over pedestrians on London Bridge and then stabbed people at nearby Borough Market.