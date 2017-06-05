LATEST: White House Tries To Justify Trump’s Sadiq Khan Tweets With Astounding Fudging Of Reality US President Donald Trump escalated his attacks on Sadiq Khan today - by describing the London mayor as “pathetic” just days after terror struck the capital. In a statement made on Twitter, Trump said on Monday: “Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his “no reason to be alarmed” statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!”

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

It came after Khan fired back on Sunday by claiming was "too busy to respond" to a tweet in which Trump manipulated the mayor's statement in the wake of the deadly attack on London Bridge and Borough Market. It was a retort the mayor repeated at a vigil for victims of the attack in London Monday night:

Sadiq Khan says he has "better and more important things to focus on" than Donald Trump's tweets pic.twitter.com/1FplRVNwoY — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 5, 2017

Khan, the first elected Muslim mayor of a European city, said there was “no reason to be alarmed” by an increased police presence in the capital over the coming days. But Trump twisted his words to reference the number of people killed and injured by the terrorists.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Yet Khan actually said: Londoners will see an increased police presence today and over the course of the next few days. There’s no reason to be alarmed. One of the things the police and all of us need to do is ensure that we’re as safe as we possibly can be. I’m reassured that we are one of the safest global cities in the world, if not the safest global city, but we always evolve and review to make sure we’re as safe as we possibly can be. At Monday’s White House press briefing, Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders, repeatedly denied that Trump was “picking a fight” and was merely trying to draw attention to the threat posed by terrorists. But Londoners were quick to tweet their anger at Trump’s latest misjudged missive.

You are a disgrace. — Silly Old Daniel (@sillyolddaniel) June 5, 2017

Trump: sucks up to Putin; needlessly insults our elected Mayor at a time of national tragedy. https://t.co/FgrJ7rX6ff — Stig Abell (@StigAbell) June 5, 2017

please collect your child from the party he has wet himself for attention https://t.co/xTNAmyX5uI — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 5, 2017

State visit has to be totally untenable at this point https://t.co/s4vDcDiftC — Jon Stone (@joncstone) June 5, 2017

While Trump’s American opponents were quick to vent their frustration.

Why are you attacking the Mayor of London right after a terrorist attack in London??? Just stop.



We support our friends and allies, period. https://t.co/kKXnrZ3iOP — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) June 5, 2017

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s office said of Trump’s latest tweet: “Nothing has changed since yesterday. “The mayor is focused on dealing with Saturday’s horrific and cowardly attack and working with the police, the emergency services and the Government to keep London safe.” The Mayor’s office said on Sunday: “The Mayor is busy working with the police, emergency services and the government to coordinate the response to this horrific and cowardly terrorist attack and provide leadership and reassurance to Londoners and visitors to our city. “He has more important things to do than respond to Donald Trump’s ill-informed tweet that deliberately takes out of context his remarks urging Londoners not to be alarmed when they saw more police - including armed officers - on the streets.” It comes after Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday refused to criticise Trump over his attacks on Khan.

Pressed by reporters, May said on Monday that Khan “is doing a good job and it’s wrong to say anything else.” Her reluctance to criticise Trump was seized upon by Labour supporters.

Hi @theresa_may. A foreign leader had launched a campaign against the democratically elected Mayor of London. Will you defend him? https://t.co/czz8mjDTsp — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 5, 2017