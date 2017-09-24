Sadiq Khan: Government Should Be Giving EU Citizens Cast-Iron Guarantee Things Won't Change Post-Brexit

The government should be thanking Britain’s EU nationals and giving them a cast-iron guarantee that their lives will not change after Brexit, according to Sadiq Khan.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party Conference in Brighton, the Mayor of London said anyone in favour of leaving the EU had to recognise that it was in their interests to make the UK’s exit from Europe work for both the capital and the rest of the country.

He told delegates: “London was the one region in England to vote to remain in the EU. What does that tell you? One, that we need immigration and two, that we want it. My view is we need to continue to attract talent.

“We have one million Londoners - and they are Londoners by the way who are EU citizens. My message to the government is thank God they are here, because they contribute economically, culturally and socially.

“We should be saying thank you to them for the contribution they make, but also giving them a cast-iron guarantee that things won’t change.”

The government has so far failed to give a clear answer on what will happen to EU citizens living in the UK post-Brexit - but after a speech in Florence last week, Theresa May told an Italian journalist: “We set out that for those EU citizens currently living in the UK who have made the UK their home, including those 600, 000 Italians who are in the UK, we want them to be able to stay and to have the same rights as they have at the moment.”