Samsung has finally unveiled its rival to the Pixel 2 and even Apple’s iPhone X, the Galaxy S9 and S9+. Despite only a minor update in its design, the S9 does come with some truly powerful new features including an incredible new camera that can shoot blur-free photos in the dark and of course the ability to turn you into a giant animated emoji.

If you’re wondering when you can actually get your hands on Samsung’s new flagship smartphone then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve also found the best prices and deals from each of the major UK networks and rounded them up below.

Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+ UK Release Date The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ are both available to pre-order now and handsets will start globally shipping on the 16th March, although as you’ll see below there are some ways of getting Samsung’s latest smartphone a lot earlier. Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+ UK Price So the Galaxy S9 will not cost the same as the S8 when that came out, in fact there’s a £50 price hike. If you want to buy the S9 and S9+ SIM-Free here’s the pricing: Samsung Galaxy S9 (64GB): £739 Samsung Galaxy S9+ (128GB): £869

If you’re looking to get the Galaxy S9 as part of a network deal then fear not, every major UK network is on board and is offering some unique deal with the S9. Virgin Mobile are offering you £400 cashback on your old smartphone if you pre-order either the S9 or the S9+ on any of their pay monthly deals. Vodafone meanwhile are giving you a chance to get the Galaxy S9 early. All you have to do is pre-order before 10pm on 8th March and you can get it 7 days before anyone else. In terms of what they’re offering you can get 16GB of data for the price of 4GB on a Red Extra 16GB plan, which also includes unlimited texts and unlimited minutes for £59 per month (£29 upfront cost). Sky Mobile are also offering the S9 and S9+ and at a pretty reasonable price too. £33 per month (£0 upfront) for 500MB data over 24 months and then if you want 10.5GB data that goes up to £48. Also it’s worth noting that Sky rolls over any unused data to your next month, for free.

