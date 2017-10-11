Donald Trump gets very exercised about taxes - he thinks there’s too much paperwork involved...

And he thinks public officials should definitely disclose their tax returns...

Mitt Romney didn't show his tax return until SEPTEMBER 21, 2012, and then only after being humiliated by Harry R! A bad messenger for estab!

Unless of course they’re his tax returns...

I did what was an almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican-easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?

And one claim Trump repeatedly comes back to in his quest to lower taxes for (some) Americans is that the USA is the “highest-taxed nation in the world”.

Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world - that will change.

This is simply not true - amongst developed nations Luxembourg is way ahead followed by Norway then Denmark.

The USA actually ranks 13th, two spots above the UK.

In Tuesday’s White House press briefing a reporter asked why Trump keeps repeating a demonstrably-false claim.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ reply was, well interesting to say the least.