Donald Trump gets very exercised about taxes - he thinks there’s too much paperwork involved...
And he thinks public officials should definitely disclose their tax returns...
Unless of course they’re his tax returns...
And one claim Trump repeatedly comes back to in his quest to lower taxes for (some) Americans is that the USA is the “highest-taxed nation in the world”.
This is simply not true - amongst developed nations Luxembourg is way ahead followed by Norway then Denmark.
The USA actually ranks 13th, two spots above the UK.
In Tuesday’s White House press briefing a reporter asked why Trump keeps repeating a demonstrably-false claim.
Press Secretary Sarah Sanders’ reply was, well interesting to say the least.
Trump yesterday also stepped up his criticism of the NFL, suggesting using tax laws to penalise the league for players who kneel in protest of racial injustice.
The world’s top-grossing sports league gave up its tax-free status two years ago. Its owners are preparing to address the anthem issue at their fall meeting in New York from October 17-18, NFL chief spokesman Joe Lockhart said.
“Everyone at this point is frustrated by the situation,” Lockhart said. “The commissioner and the owners do want the players to stand. We think it is an important part of the game.”
The protests, in a league where African-Americans make up the majority of players, have continued through the season, with some players taking a knee when the anthem is played and others standing arm-in-arm in solidarity, reports Reuters.
Current policy calls for players to stand for the anthem and face the flag, but no player has been disciplined for a protest, Lockhart said.
“We need to move past this controversy, and we want to do that together with our players,” NFLCommissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo to team owners.
The White House supported the idea of asking players to stand, said spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.