Sarah Vine has alleged that she too has been “groped” in No.10 after a top TV producer claimed she was touched inappropriately during a Downing Street meeting.

The Daily Mail columnist wrote Wednesday that she had a “similar experience” to Daisy Goodwin - creator of ITV drama Victoria - who claimed yesterday that a government official touched her breast after she was “summoned” to No.10 for a meeting during David Cameron’s premiership.

Goodwin told the Radio Times: “I looked at the hand and then in my best Lady Bracknell voice said, ‘Are you actually touching my breast?’

“He dropped his hand and laughed nervously. I swept out in what can only be called high dudgeon. I wasn’t traumatised, I was cross.”

Downing Street announced yesterday afternoon that it had launched an investigation into the claims, while a spokesperson for Cameron said the former PM was “alarmed, shocked and concerned” by the allegation.