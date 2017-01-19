Six Britons have died in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office has said.

Those killed had just completed the Umruh, the pilgrimage to Mecca. The Foreign Office added that several other Britons were injured.

A baby that was less than two months old is among those killed, according to media reports.

They were reportedly travelling on a minibus that crashed on Wednesday while heading from Mecca to Medina.

Initial reports were that seven people had died but a seventh death has not been confirmed.

The Manchester Evenings News reported that the dead included four people from Levenshulme.