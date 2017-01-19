Six Britons have died in a minibus crash in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office has said.
Those killed had just completed the Umruh, the pilgrimage to Mecca. The Foreign Office added that several other Britons were injured.
A baby that was less than two months old is among those killed, according to media reports.
They were reportedly travelling on a minibus that crashed on Wednesday while heading from Mecca to Medina.
Initial reports were that seven people had died but a seventh death has not been confirmed.
The Manchester Evenings News reported that the dead included four people from Levenshulme.
Two of the dead were from Glasgow. They were named as Mohammed Aslam and Talat Aslam by the Glasgow Central Mosque.
In a Facebook post, the mosque said: “Mr Mohammad Aslam and Mrs Talat Aslam of Glasgow, the parents of Shehla, Saba, Omar, Osman and Haroon, have returned to the mercy of Allah.
“On Wednesday January 18 they had just completed Umrah and were travelling in a minibus to visit our beloved Prophet’s Masjid in Madina. Tragically they were involved in a fatal accident.
“Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in this tragedy.”
The Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia.
“We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash.
“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this very difficult time.”
A spokesperson for Haji Tours, which arranged the trip, who said: “We are sharing our sorrow with the family affected.
“We hope God forgives them and gives them the best place possible in paradise.
“We share our grief with them and give them courage at this terrible time.”