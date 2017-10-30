Saudi Arabia To Allow Women To Attend Sports Events For The First Time

Saudi Arabia will for the first time allow women to attend sports events in another step towards opening public spaces to them. There will be special sections prepared at three stadiums from early next year. The stadiums in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh will be set up to accommodate families from early 2018, according to a statement from the General Sports Authority, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

FAYEZ NURELDINE via Getty Images Women walk in the Saudi capital of Riyadh (file picture)

He has inferred he will relax lifestyles and open up the country’s strict, conservative version of Sunni Islam that limits the role of women. Prince Mohammed also seeks to diversify the economy away from oil as part of his proposed reforms. The crown prince will be the first Saudi leader since 1953 to hail from a new generation when he inherits the throne; his father Salman is the sixth brother in a row to serve as king.

Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is seen as the driving force behind the recent reforms