Parents And Teachers Take School Cuts March To Westminster

An army of parents, teachers and school workers will descend on Westminster today to demand the Government spends more money on children’s education.

More than half of councils suffered a real terms cut in per-pupil funding this year, according to the House of Commons library - and campaigners mounting the mass lobby of Parliament want the Chancellor to take action.

The Government released £1.3bn funding for schools, to be phased in over two years as a new funding formula was introduced, but teachers have said it fell short of the £2.8bn real terms cuts schools have shouldered each year since the 2015 General Election.

Schools are now seriously underfunded, campaigners say, and the shortfall is hitting children and young people’s education.

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner and Lib Dem leader Vince Cable will join union chiefs at the Emmanuel Centre from 9:30am for rally speeches, before the protest heads to the House of Commons.

The rally will pile pressure on Philip Hammond ahead of his Budget on November 22 as he also faces calls to lift the public sector pay cap, fund preparations for a no-deal Brexit and find cash for 300,000 new homes-a-year.

A string of union leaders have voiced concern about the impact of school cuts.

Rayner said: “The Tories have now imposed the first real terms cuts to school budgets in twenty years, and there will be a generation of children who lose out. Schools have now lost billions of pounds since 2015, putting standards at risk.

“Today’s lobby offers Ministers a chance to start listening to parents and teachers before the Budget, and to hear our message that schools need the resources to do their job.”