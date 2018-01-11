Schools Urged To Give Pupils Swimming Tests, After Boy Drowns On Trip

Schools are being urged to put children through swimming tests before they go on trips, after a boy drowned in a lake while away on a rugby tour.

Abdul Jamal Ottun, 17, from Sydenham, was on a two-week trip to Vancover, Canada, with his school friends from Wallington County grammar school in Surrey.

While visiting Shawnigan Lake, Ottun was pushed off a jetty into the water. Others failed to notice the teenager in the water and he died by drowning.

Southwark coroner Andrew Harris recorded a verdict of accidental death.

″[Ottun’s] plight was not noticed by his teachers or supervisors, one of whom was taking photographs on the jetty,” he said during the inquest, according to the Guardian.

“I am minded to write a report to the Department for Education asking for a swimming test to be taken before children can go swimming on school trips.”