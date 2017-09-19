Scientists Find That If You 'Trust Your Gut' You're More Likely To Believe Fake News

The study, which involved three surveys , looked at how people form their beliefs and what factors help guide those decisions whether it’s hard evidence, previously political bias or simply just going with instinct.

Researchers from Ohio State University have found that people who tend to rely on their ‘gut feelings’ are more likely to believe fake news .

Each participant was asked 12 questions including “I trust my gut to tell me what’s true and what’s not,” “Evidence is more important than whether something feels true” and “Facts are dictated by those in power.”

Analysing the responses to these questions the team then assessed how much each person relied on their intuition or ‘gut instinct’, how much they valued hard evidence and whether or not their believed that the ‘truth’ was political.

Kelly Garrett, lead researcher and a professor of communication at The Ohio State University, explains:

“A lot of attention is paid to our political motivations, and while political bias is a reality, we shouldn’t lose track of the fact that people have other kinds of biases too.”

The team did indeed find that other biases did play an important role in how people cemented their beliefs.

To gauge how people were coming to these decisions they used a number of controversial topics including the link between vaccines and autism and the old favourite of whether or not climate change is the fault of humanity.