Newly-elected Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard secured his convincing victory after an unprecedented campaign by Unite to persuade more trade unionists to vote in the contest, HuffPost UK has learned.

Leftwinger Leonard, who won lavish praise from Jeremy Corbyn at a joint event on Monday, beat his rival Anas Sarwar by 57% to 43%.

Leonard was only a few hundred votes ahead among party members, but clinched the leadership by winning more than three quarters of trade union affiliates in the election.

The former union official – who was backed by all the big unions in Scotland – romped home after a highly effective text message campaign to sign up Unite members to vote in the race.

Of the 10,500 new union affiliates eligible to vote, more than 80% of them (8,800) were members of Unite, internal party figures reveal.

The increase dwarfed the 3,500 new party members signed up by Sarwar, many of them from Glasgow’s Asian community, and appears to have proved decisive in the outcome.

Leonard won the overall race by nearly 3,000 votes, taking 12,469 to Sarwar’s 9,516. Crucially, Leonard won 3,200 votes from union affiliates and his rival managed just 961 votes.

Among party members, he was ahead of Sarwar by 9,150 (51.8%) votes to 8,514 votes (48.2%).