All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    31/05/2017 21:25 BST | Updated 31/05/2017 21:34 BST

    Sean Spicer Says Covfefe Is Basically Some Kind Of Secret Code

    Sure thing Spicey.

    Sean Spicer has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding the word “covfefe” by implying it is a super-special word, it’s true meaning only known to a select few people.

    During a press briefing which the White House unsurprisingly decided to hold without cameras present, a reporter pressed him on the matter.

    They said: “Do you think people should be concerned that the President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?”

    Spicer responded: “Uh, no.”

    “Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?” the reporter pushed.

    Then it came -  the big reveal. 

    The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant. Sean Spicer

    Well, that’s that cleared up then.

    The response was met with laughter from the press.

    In a now-deleted tweet, the social media-loving US president this morning wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

    He then followed it up with: 

    Why the White House can’t admit to a typo has many perplexed.

    Yesterday the White House comms director, Mike Dubke quit, a decision which makes more sense by the hour.

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald TrumpcomedyWhite Housesean spicer

    Conversations