Sean Spicer has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding the word “covfefe” by implying it is a super-special word, it’s true meaning only known to a select few people.
During a press briefing which the White House unsurprisingly decided to hold without cameras present, a reporter pressed him on the matter.
They said: “Do you think people should be concerned that the President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?”
Spicer responded: “Uh, no.”
“Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?” the reporter pushed.
Then it came - the big reveal.
The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant. Sean Spicer
Well, that’s that cleared up then.
The response was met with laughter from the press.
In a now-deleted tweet, the social media-loving US president this morning wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”
He then followed it up with:
Why the White House can’t admit to a typo has many perplexed.
Yesterday the White House comms director, Mike Dubke quit, a decision which makes more sense by the hour.