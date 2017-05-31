Sean Spicer has waded into the ongoing debate surrounding the word “covfefe” by implying it is a super-special word, it’s true meaning only known to a select few people. During a press briefing which the White House unsurprisingly decided to hold without cameras present, a reporter pressed him on the matter.

They said: “Do you think people should be concerned that the President posted somewhat of an incoherent tweet last night and that it then stayed up for hours?” Spicer responded: “Uh, no.” “Why did it stay up so long? Is no one watching this?” the reporter pushed. Then it came - the big reveal.

The President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant. Sean Spicer

Well, that’s that cleared up then. The response was met with laughter from the press. In a now-deleted tweet, the social media-loving US president this morning wrote: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” He then followed it up with:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! May 31, 2017

Why the White House can’t admit to a typo has many perplexed.

trump meant to write "coverage". that's it. it's not that deep and not that funny. are you guys insane? i feel like i'm going insane — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

This is peak covfefe. Not a typo; a secret message. https://t.co/vcNaB7W7mF — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

Shocking to see people are actually falling for this idea that POTUS had a secret meeting behind "covfefe." Can't believe it's working. — Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) May 31, 2017